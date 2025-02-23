BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chasiv Yar, site of fighting in Donbass, a group of paratroopers at the risk of their lives, carried a wounded mechanic-driver from damaged equipment & later covered the evacuation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

In the town of Chasiv Yar, which is the site of fighting in Donbas, a group of paratroopers from the 98th Airborne Division, at the risk of their lives, carried a wounded mechanic-driver from damaged equipment, and later covered the evacuation to the rear from attacking kamikaze drones. The video is available to RIA Novosti. 

Another, more video description:

“For those who don’t believe in God… look at this.”

In the battle for Chasov Yar, Russian paratroopers from the 98th Airborne Division risked their lives to rescue a wounded driver-mechanic from a damaged vehicle.

As they evacuated him, Ukrainian kamikaze drones swarmed in, forcing the airborne troops to fight them off while covering the retreat.

One of the soldiers captured the aftermath—a direct hit destroyed an entire floor of a building, yet the icons inside remained untouched.

