THE REAL JESUS - PART 7

Questions about how to live by faith continue to pour in, and so once again, I've rushed to make a video to clarify 7 important points when it comes to following these words of Jesus. Christians and non-Christians alike are interested in alternative living, but for Christians, living simply or even living without money entirely should NOT be an excuse to be lazy.
Please watch this video carefully and prayerfully, and if you are interested in living this way.
Email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.