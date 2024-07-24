BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Without Me, You Can Do Nothing Part 6: The Love Commandment
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
8 views • 9 months ago

Jesus transformed the disciples from a group of men who liked to bicker and filled them with the love of God. Most people have never thought about the character of the apostles and just assume that they were holy men from the beginning of their relationship with Jesus.

The New Testament tells a completely different story of men that could not get along amongst themselves because of anger, quarreling and jealousy as they jockeyed for power over who would get the most important posts in the Kingdom of God.

Jesus was not a respecter of persons and converted these handpicked sinners into godly men who changed the world.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1351.pdf

RLJ-1351 -- JULY 15, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

biblelovejesusmarriage
