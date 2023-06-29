X22 REPORT Ep. 3104b - Sometimes You Must Sacrifice Yourself, What Is Coming Will Shock The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3104b - June 28, 2023
Sometimes You Must Sacrifice Yourself, What Is Coming Will Shock The World
The [DS] agenda is being exposed to we the people. Trump is the bait he needs to show how dirty the system really is, the more they attack the worse it gets for them. The crimes they have committed will shock the world in the end. The people need to see this play out so they have the ability to take the country back and keep it. Only at the precipice will the people have the will to make changes.
