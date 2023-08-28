Mark Levin EXPLODES on Trump's Georgia indictment: 'This is 100 pages of 'BULL****'

124 views • 08/28/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Fox News host Mark Levin sounds off on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's indictment of former President Donald Trump on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.