⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (30 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one motorised infantry brigade and one air assault brigade of the AFU near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Peschanoye, Zagryzovo, Zagoruykovka, Kutkovka, Putnikovo, and Kurilovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 320 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, including three NATO-made guns. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Seversk, Dronovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 175 troops, two motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to engage in active offensive operations. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Nelepovka, Novopavlovka, Shcherbinovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 550 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Novoselka, Razliv, Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 troops and three motor vehicles. Five field artillery guns, including one NATO-made gun, were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Antonovka, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck Ukrainian defence industry objects, infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and storages, as well as engaged the enemy's manpower and hardware in 142 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 61 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,861 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,892 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,058 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,904 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry