Bibi tries to defend his Gaza Genocidal Starvation tactics

Thousands of prisoners have taken their shirt off… And you don’t see one, not one EMACIATED — Bibi tries to defend Gaza tactics

‘No mass-starvation at all’

He really thinks this proves something…

Adding:

US shipped 90K TONS OF WEAPONS to Israel since October 2023

On May 27, the Israeli Defense Ministry marked the landing of the 800th US transport plane in Israel.

In addition to the planes, 140 US ships have been involved in delivering armaments and military equipment since the start of the Gaza War.