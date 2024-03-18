All new CANCER SECRETS docuseries - watch all 20 episodes now

There's far too many people who desperately need access to this life-saving information.

EPISODE 1

- Delve into the explanation of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and its association with COVID shots.

- Learn about the unique challenges posed by the spike protein in the COVID vaccine, and how it triggers aggressive inflammatory responses in the heart.

- Gain insights into surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation evolved from wartime practices, shaping the landscape of cancer treatment over the last century.

- Understand the distinction between treating cancer and addressing the terrain in which tumors develop. And so much more!

BONUS EPISODE 1

- Explore holistic and natural protocols designed to fuel recovery from modern diseases.

- Discover integrative wellness practices that bridge the gap between traditional and alternative medicine.

- Gain practical tips on how to strengthen the body's defenses against viruses like COVID-19 and other health challenges.

- Tap into the wisdom of natural healers and experts in holistic wellness, as they share their perspectives and evidence-based practices. And so much more!

EPISODE 2

- Uncover the intricate relationship between the proliferation of electronic devices, 5G towers, and the increased risk of cancers, particularly glioblastoma.

- Explore the role of fever and the body's natural detoxification processes in maintaining health

- Explore the concept of allowing the body to experience controlled elevated temperatures to enhance immune response.

- Learn about unconventional approaches to support the body's natural healing processes, including hyperthermia, and its potential impact on cancer treatment. And so much more!

BONUS EPISODE 2

- Learn about the significance of detoxification in cancer therapy from Dr. Antonio Jimenez.

- Explore the impact of heavy metals like mercury, aluminum, arsenic, and cadmium, and learn how detoxification can improve cancer patient outcomes.

- Discover the fifth and seventh key principles of cancer therapy - focusing on the microbiome and emotional-spiritual aspects of health.

- Explore the role of nutrition as a foundational therapy in integrative oncology. And so much more!

EPISODE 3

- Discover the different wavelengths of light, including ultraviolet, visible, and infrared, and how specific wavelengths might contribute to overall well-being.

- Dr. Nasha Winters challenges the common belief about cancer eradication, emphasizing that dormant cancer cells are naturally present in our bodies.

- Dr. Syed Haider shares his observations on the interrelated treatments for Long COVID, vaccine injury, chronic fatigue syndrome, and cancer.

- Explore the concept of cancer as a multifactorial condition influenced by events triggering cell changes. And so much more!

BONUS EPISODE 3

- Explore the fascinating world of epigenetics and its influence on health.

- Delve into how nutrition and environment can dynamically shape and override genetic predispositions to diseases.

- Learn about groundbreaking strategies that go beyond genetics, showcasing how intentional choices in nutrition and environment can build genetic resilience.

- Gain insights into tailoring lifestyle choices to individual genetic profiles for optimized health outcomes. And so much more!

EPISODE 4

- Explore the hygiene hypothesis, where the eradication of bacteria through antibacterial soaps and mouthwashes may make individuals more susceptible to infections.

- Delve into the role of inflammation in autoimmune diseases, including its connection to the gut.

- Understand the foundational role of a healthy gut in overall well-being and the impact of a leaky gut on nutrient absorption.

- Explore dietary considerations, such as the autoimmune paleo diet, for individuals with chronic illnesses.



