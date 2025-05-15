Dubai: The World’s Tallest Building Lit Up, US Flag for Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world’s tallest building lit up for Trump.
The Don’s hosts know how to stroke his ego.
Star-spangled banner projected across all 2,717 feet of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.
Adding:
‘This is an incredible culture’
Trump in awe of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in UAE, that was closed to the public for first time ever, and done for Trump.
‘It’s an honor to US – instead of me, let’s give it to the country’