Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Trap Annihilates Russian Troops Near Bakhmut
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
62 views • 10/25/2023

US Military News


Oct 25, 2023


According to the Ukrainian military, the trap tactic involved retreating from their positions and then using drone-controlled artillery and mortar strikes to hammer Russian troops who tried to reoccupy the trenches. The video shows several Russian soldiers being hit by explosions and gunfire while others can be seen crawling away or lying motionless on the ground.


Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported that Ukrainian forces had successfully taken control of elevated positions near Bakhmut. They are effectively restricting Russian troop movements by monitoring entrances, exits, and overall activities around the city, occasionally targeting them.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/@usmn

russiawardronesus military newsukrainetrapexplosionshorrifyingartillerymortarsbakhmutannihilates
