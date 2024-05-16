⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces advanced to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on units of the Kraken nationalist formation and the Intl Legion, as well as manpower and hardware of the AFU 125th Territorial Defence Brigade and 15th Border Guard Detachment near Dergachi, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

Two enemy counter-attacks were repelled near Staritsa and Glubokoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 205 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, & 1 122-mm BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 21st Mechd Brigade near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 44th Mechanised Brigade and 1st Natl Guard Brigade were repelled near Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 UKR troops, 3 motor vehicles, & 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 5th Assault Brig and 116th Mechanised Brig near Chasov Yar and Antonovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 520 Ukrainian troops, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, & 1 152-mm Akatsiya SPd artillery syst.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 47th & 100th mechd brigs near Novoaleksandrovka & Yevgenovka (DPR).

8 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 23rd, 24th mechd brigs, and 142nd Infantry Brigade were repelled near Arkhangelskoye, Solovyovo, Umanskoye, Netaylovo, and Novoselovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 390 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin SPd artill syst, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, & 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka and Urozhaynoye (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 UKR troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechd Brig and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 UKR troops and 4 motor vehicles.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs wiped out one uncrewed surface vehicle depot.



In addition, strikes were delivered at one temporary deployment area of the Sonechko nationalist formation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of the Defence of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries, as well as the enemy's manpower and hardware clusters were engaged in 113 areas.



Air defence units shot down three MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Moreover, 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven U.S.-made ATACMS and Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles, five U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and four U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles were destroyed.



📊 In total, 600 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,111 unmanned aerial vehicles, 521 air defence missile systems, 16,053 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,300 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,607 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,753 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.