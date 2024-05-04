💥Pascal Najadi calls for arrest of WEF members for forcing the 💉 on 5.7 billion people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pascal Najadi, son of the WEF's co-founder, calls for WEF members to be arrested for their role in injecting a "bioweapon" into 5.7 billion people, from which he and his mother are now dying.
"We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say stop. We will not comply."
"It's a democide, and you'll be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity."
SEE POWERFUL TRAILER HERE:
🍃 ⚡️Cutting off the Head of the Snake ⚡️ Trailer
https://rumble.com/v3qvrxj--this-is-powerful-cutting-off-the-head-of-the-snake-trailer.html