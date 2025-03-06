BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
World Impact News Episode 24 Dawn McGinnis Reiki Master Spirit Channeling and More #reikihealing
6 views • 6 months ago

World Impact News Episode 24 – featuring Dawn McGinnis, Reiki Master & Spirit Channeler 🌟✨


In this episode, we explore what Reiki is, how energy healing works, and the incredible power of spiritual channeling. Dawn shares her journey, insights, and the transformative healing she provides through Aurora Reiki & Lightworks 👉 https://aurorareikiandlightworks.com/


🔹 Timelines:

00:00 – Introduction

02:15 – Meet Dawn McGinnis

05:30 – What is Reiki? How does it work?

12:45 – Spirit Channeling & Energy Healing

20:10 – How Aurora Reiki & Lightworks helps clients

30:00 – Final thoughts & how to connect


🔹 Hashtags:

#Reiki #EnergyHealing #SpiritChanneling #ReikiMaster #AuroraReiki #HealingEnergy #SpiritualAwakening #ChakraHealing #AlternativeHealing #WorldImpactNews

Keywords
healingreikimediumspirit guide
