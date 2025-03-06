World Impact News Episode 24 Dawn McGinnis Reiki Master Spirit Channeling and More #reikihealing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Impact News Episode 24 – featuring Dawn McGinnis, Reiki Master & Spirit Channeler 🌟✨
In this episode, we explore what Reiki is, how energy healing works, and the incredible power of spiritual channeling. Dawn shares her journey, insights, and the transformative healing she provides through Aurora Reiki & Lightworks 👉 https://aurorareikiandlightworks.com/
🔹 Timelines:
00:00 – Introduction
02:15 – Meet Dawn McGinnis
05:30 – What is Reiki? How does it work?
12:45 – Spirit Channeling & Energy Healing
20:10 – How Aurora Reiki & Lightworks helps clients
30:00 – Final thoughts & how to connect
