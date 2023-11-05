BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies | CHINA, IRAN, TRUMP, AND REVIVAL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
102 views • 11/05/2023

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Amanda Grace Oct 20, 2023

7:00-25:42

https://www.youtube.com/live/e5UwIZlQXmo?si=CO3z6n5-qxbI_hMZ



Tim Sheets October 29, 2023

55:26- 56:07

https://youtu.be/I_iM_HMck4k?si=DLROx545tEN4Hz4s



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour Oct 31, 3023

2:00:02- 2:01:55

https://www.youtube.com/live/peNtXcS2Grk?si=RnjS_7guEurOa5FM



Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Oct 31, 2023 Received Word Sept 18, 2022

30:57- 37:53

https://rumble.com/v3suat4-charlie-shamp-praying-against-terrorist-attacks.html





Kim Clement January 24, 2015

46:28 - 46:54

35:27-39:33

https://youtu.be/EE7x6gOFh1s?si=pd2lKFllp2XibNTE



Donna Rigney Elijah Streams October 14, 2023

48:57-50:45

51:45-53:05

53:19-54:47

https://rumble.com/v3p15h4-donna-rigney-the-wicked-will-run-scrambling-for-cover.html



Dutch Sheets Sept 16, 2023

16:27-22:18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz9ZNsLSlzM&list=PLktX9QZIBf8EGXOdrD41w_LCpWehxOnUU&index=21



Robin D Bullock Intelligence Briefing Oct 28, 2023

1:31:31-1:39:20

3:08:08-3:12:03

https://www.youtube.com/live/R8edW-Wr2Nk?si=ko6eegroTaL9L63x



Robin Bullock Church International

https://www.youtube.com/live/Zty6-0tn_40?si=JSjUMtaOsiXkGGAW





12 decrees

John 1:1-14

Psalm 91







SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com



► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter



► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate



► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com



► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://


