Prophecies | CHINA, IRAN, TRUMP, AND REVIVAL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com









Amanda Grace Oct 20, 2023

7:00-25:42

https://www.youtube.com/live/e5UwIZlQXmo?si=CO3z6n5-qxbI_hMZ









Tim Sheets October 29, 2023

55:26- 56:07

https://youtu.be/I_iM_HMck4k?si=DLROx545tEN4Hz4s









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour Oct 31, 3023

2:00:02- 2:01:55

https://www.youtube.com/live/peNtXcS2Grk?si=RnjS_7guEurOa5FM









Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Oct 31, 2023 Received Word Sept 18, 2022

30:57- 37:53

https://rumble.com/v3suat4-charlie-shamp-praying-against-terrorist-attacks.html

















Kim Clement January 24, 2015

46:28 - 46:54

35:27-39:33

https://youtu.be/EE7x6gOFh1s?si=pd2lKFllp2XibNTE









Donna Rigney Elijah Streams October 14, 2023

48:57-50:45

51:45-53:05

53:19-54:47

https://rumble.com/v3p15h4-donna-rigney-the-wicked-will-run-scrambling-for-cover.html









Dutch Sheets Sept 16, 2023

16:27-22:18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz9ZNsLSlzM&list=PLktX9QZIBf8EGXOdrD41w_LCpWehxOnUU&index=21









Robin D Bullock Intelligence Briefing Oct 28, 2023

1:31:31-1:39:20

3:08:08-3:12:03

https://www.youtube.com/live/R8edW-Wr2Nk?si=ko6eegroTaL9L63x









Robin Bullock Church International

https://www.youtube.com/live/Zty6-0tn_40?si=JSjUMtaOsiXkGGAW

















12 decrees

John 1:1-14

Psalm 91

























