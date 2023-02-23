© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 27th, 2022
Do not let anything take your crown of life! The difference between being a believer and being a true disciple of Jesus Christ is total surrender of everything in your life. Do what God wants you to do, finish the building.
"So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple." Luke 14:33