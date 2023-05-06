Quo Vadis





May 5, 2023





In this video we share A Prophecy of Two Miracles Coming to Medjugorje.





The following prophetic message came from Our Lady to Australian Mystic Valentina Papagna on January 22, 2021:





The angel came, and he said, “Come with me and let us go and console some Holy Souls.





They are waiting.”





We came to a place, an open field, and it was relatively dark.





We encountered many souls there.





They were all dressed in conventional clothes, in different shades of brown.





There were thousands and thousands of souls.





They were all waiting, crying and pleading, begging us to pray for them, some of them losing hope.





I said to them, “Don’t lose hope. God knows for everything.





You have to be patient, and you have to do what they tell you to do.”





Souls don’t like to suffer.





Most of them here, I felt, were those who had died from the pandemic.





There were youngish people as well.





They were all quite friendly and polite as they spoke to me.





They said to me, “Valentina, we had plans in our lives, and suddenly in two days, we got sick, and we died.





We were not prepared, and we didn’t have time to repent.”





“But if you are sorry,” I said, “I’ll pray for you, and God’s mercy is big.”





The souls need our help; the more you console them, the more you give them even a little hope and show that you care for them, pray for them, and show that you want to help them, the quicker they will progress.





When we finished visiting the souls in this place, the angel said to me, “There is one more thing I want to show you.”





“Come with me!” He said.





We walked some distance and entered a building, and inside I could see quite a large group of people.





To my pleasant surprise, amongst them, I saw Maria, the visionary from Mejuhgoria.





I did not recognise any of the other people. Maria was talking to them.





On a table in front of her, I could see two sheets of paper with writing on each of them.





The angel asked, “Do you know her?”





I replied, “Oh, that’s Maria Lunetti from Mejuhgoria!





She lives in Milan.”





He said, “Listen to what she has to say.”





In a serious but normal tone, she was talking to the people about the writing on the two sheets of paper.





I watched as she would pick up one sheet, read from it, and then put it down and pick up the other sheet.





On both of the sheets, I also saw pictures, here and there.





Even though I was not standing so close to her, I could still clearly see the image on the first sheet; it was the Blessed Sacrament, as you would see during Exposition, and it was drawn with colours.





The other sheet had a different design on it, which clouded over, so I don’t know what it was.





But there were two messages, and each of them had images.





Marija said, “People, I want to tell you, soon God will give two miracles that will happen in Medjugorje so that people will believe that Mejuhgoria is authentic and to prove to them that He really did come there. It will happen!”





“Two miracles will happen in Medjugorje to testify that He really comes,” She repeated. Marija did not say what the miracles would be, but what I saw on the sheet of paper was the Blessed Sacrament.





The people there were asking her questions. I did not know whether they were alive or deceased, but I was made to understand that Marija was in a spiritual meeting somewhere, and it was given to me to witness what she was telling these people.





I had this privilege to see her, so maybe she will receive this message about the miracles to come in the not so distant future.





Thank you, Lord Jesus, for the grace given to me to be witness to this.





Valentina Papagna migrated to Sydney, Australia in 1955 from Slovenia after experiencing difficult times in her early years.





In 1988 two years after the sudden death of her husband, Valentina began to receive visions and messages from our Lord Jesus and Mary our Blessed Mother.





From this time on her life changed from being an average Catholic to one more devout.





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Father Valerian Jenko OFM.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKoLALoH5lA



