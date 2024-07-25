Rare Contrail Footage.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage from above Hawkesbury, NSW, Australia of an aircraft whose pilot seemingly switched the engines on and off mid flight. Creating a stop/start contrail.
That's the only possible explanation, right?
Cause "chemtrails" are just a silly conspiracy theory, right?
Footage courtesy of Weather Anomalies Australia on FB.
