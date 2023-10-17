‘LONG TIME COMING’: DOJ investigating Hunter as a possible ‘foreign agent’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo reacts to the bombshell report showing that the Justice Department is investigating Hunter Biden as a possible ‘foreign agent’ on ‘The Evening Edit.’ #foxbusiness
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html