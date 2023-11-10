BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breakfast Cookies
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
478 views • 11/10/2023

Breakfast Cookies


Ingredients 

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 to 4 Tablespoons honey , more to taste
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 to 3 Tablespoons chia seeds
3/4 cup old fashioned oats , more if needed
1/4 cup Cacao nibs
1/4 cup chopped almonds
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds


Preparation

Place the peanut butter, honey and vanilla in a microwavable bowl and microwave the ingredients for 20 seconds. Taste and add more honey or vanilla to reach desired taste.
Stir the mixture until well combined, then add in the remaining ingredients. Stir well and ensure everything is well incorporated. Taste and add any extra's if desired. If it's too runny, add more oats. If it's too dry, add more honey and peanut butter.
Roll the mixture into 8 balls and place the balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Press the balls flat slightly and add any extra desired toppings. Place them in the fridge or freezer until set.
Take out a few minutes before serving. Serve and enjoy.


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com



food ingredients recipe superfood health food cooking
