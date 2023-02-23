War Clouds Over Transnistria

The Kiev regime is plotting an armed provocation against the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) amid the growing tensions in the region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it will be carried out by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including members of the Azov formation.

This false flag attack will be used as the pretext for the invasion on Transnistrian territory. For this purpose, Ukrainian saboteurs will be disguised as military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to respond to any changes in the situation.

Earlier it was reported that the Kiev regime already accumulated large forces that together with Romanian and Moldovan troops could be involved in a coordinated attack on Transnistria, where the Operational Group of Russian Forces are deployed.

Amidst dim prospects of pro-Kiev forces in battle for the region of Donbass, the Zelensky regime may have decided to coordinate with other puppet states in the region to open a new front against the Russians thus expanding flames of war into even further. The Kiev regime and its real rulers in Washington do not really care about the disastrous outcome of such move for the entirety of Europe. Instead, the White House and affiliated global elites may see this as a wise time to rise stakes and prevent European nations from any attempts to make even small steps towards the diplomatic settlement of the military diplomatic standoff.

This will also help Kiev & company to draw attention of the international community from a dare situation in which pro-Kiev forces have found itself in the region of Donbass. The loss of Soledar and the crumbling defense of pro-Kiev formations in Bakhmut indicate that detachments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector are on the brink of collapse. The only factors slowing this down is a permanent flow of Ukrainian cannon fodder and foreign-supplied weapons. Therefore, the theatrical type of coverage of the conflict by MSM and Western talking heads require some PR victory immediately. And nobody cares, if this victory may lead to the eruption of even larger, potentially nuclear, war in Europe.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT