DOE: A Jobs Program

Administration vs. Education

◦ Trump Advisers Weigh Plan To Dismantle Education Department

◦ More $ For Schools Doesn’t Always Mean Better Outcomes For Kids





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | Episode 2415 (4 February 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6gue6j-trumps-most-important-fight-to-date-ep.-2415-02042025.html