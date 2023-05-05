© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apple fired an app reviewer for approving Guo Wengui's app, who had been suing Apple. By November 2021, they settled the issue in mediation, and I believe he received a fairly substantial settlement from Apple.
苹果公司解雇了一位应用程序审查员，因为他批准了郭文贵的应用程序，后者一直在起诉苹果公司。到了2021年11月，他们在调解中解决了这个问题。我相信他从苹果公司获得了相当可观的赔偿。
