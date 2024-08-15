BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #2: The Great Migration
the Web Pioneer
the Web Pioneer
23 views • 9 months ago

I discuss the growing movement of people away from cities into the rural areas as a fast growing trend. People are moving for several reasons: Economy shrinking, poor food & air quality, job loss, loss of institutional support and trust, medical system fatigue, EMF sensitivities, crime & violence in cities and so many more reasons. People are seeking community and country living to take back control over things like food growing and finding work opportunities locally as a self-employed entrepreneur while often keeping a job or part-time job. I talk about how this movement of people is going to stimulate the local Decentralized economy and how it is more resilient due to food, barter, trade, community, alternative energy & off grid tech, and how communities help each other in hard times naturally.

Keywords
nutritionfooddiypreppersfarminghomesteadersentrepreneursculturetradeorganicwritersinventorsengineersbarterdecentralizationartistscreatorsarchitectshubsbuildersparallelhealersworkshopsinstructorsdesigners
