Why we're 'RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS' to avoid economic collapse

Glenn Beck
Dec 4, 2023
The stock markets had a good month in November. But Glenn warns, "enjoy it while it lasts." Glenn reviews how the Federal Reserve's actions — especially its quick pivot from allowing debt to pile up to slamming on the breaks — could likely lead to a massive crash. "We are running out of options," he says, as the yearly interest on our national debt skyrockets toward $1 trillion. So, Glenn gives you the real stats while the Fed says it has everything under control ...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibWaofqOcjc