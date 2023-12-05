BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why we're 'RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS' to avoid economic collapse
12/05/2023

Glenn Beck


Dec 4, 2023


The stock markets had a good month in November. But Glenn warns, "enjoy it while it lasts." Glenn reviews how the Federal Reserve's actions — especially its quick pivot from allowing debt to pile up to slamming on the breaks — could likely lead to a massive crash. "We are running out of options," he says, as the yearly interest on our national debt skyrockets toward $1 trillion. So, Glenn gives you the real stats while the Fed says it has everything under control ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibWaofqOcjc

Keywords
collapsefedfederal reservestock marketsdebtglenn beckinterestfinanceoptions
