The World Economic Forum wants to know: "Would you be happy sharing, not owning, a car?"
"The Netherlands is building a neighbourhood where every car must be shared. There'll be one vehicle for every three homes, and no space for privately owned cars."
"Residents will be encouraged to cycle, use public transport, or borrow from a pool of shared cars... And everything that residents need will be within walking distance."
What is your response to the WEF's question? 🤔
