Satan’s Demotion, Adam and Eve’s Dominion, Giants in The Promised Land - Phil Hotsenpiller





Why did Satan fall from heaven to Earth? Why does he so vehemently hate mankind? The answers are all available in the Word of God. Phil Hotsenpiller is the co-founder and senior pastor of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills, California, and he has written articles for many high-profile publications. He is passionate and extremely knowledgeable about explaining the fall of Lucifer and his hatred for Adam and his offspring. He discusses in detail the origins of Lucifer’s discontent and iniquity, and whether Adam’s dominion over the Earth intersected with his own domain. Phil also breaks down passages from Isaiah and Genesis that give more explanation on why Lucifer fell from heaven, and teaches about the giants the Israelites found in The Promised Land.









TAKEAWAYS





Genesis 1:27 tells us that God created Man in His own image





Man’s special image is very different from the angels, who cannot be redeemed from sin like humans





Phil suggests that Satan’s fall took place before the creation of Adam and before falling to Earth, Lucifer was sinless and perfect





Once an angel falls, it becomes a demonic spirit









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Toe Bone video: https://bit.ly/3FLNRwd

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

It’s Midnight in America book: https://amzn.to/3G0uvn6





🔗 CONNECT WITH PHIL HOTSENPILLER

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philhotsenpiller/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/