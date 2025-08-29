BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do not feed! (song by George Right, karaoke)
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
Yury Nesterenko/George Right
9 views • 2 weeks ago

Do not feed!

by George Right


I am living in Florida, the Sunny State,

Where the ocean is warm, and the climate is great,

Where you barely distinguish November from May,

Where flowers bloom, and I swim every day.


But ther's a murky pond near my way to the beach,

Which is fenced all around without a breach.

It unpleasantly looks and unpleasantly smells,

And the fence has the placard which tells:


Refrain:

"Don't feed alligators, you cannot them tame,

Your hand and handout for them are the same.

They won't understand your intentions are good,

Who feeds alligators, becomes their food!"


We are living on Earth, which is flying through space.

Our planet is mostly a beautiful place.

But ther's a murky land of oppression and cold,

The Empire of Evil it rightly was called.


Russians always behave like a greedy reptile,

They are constantly mean and incurably vile.

So each one who hopes to make them partners or friends

Must be told until he understands:


Refrain (twice)


The list of Russian aggressions as a text file: http://yun.complife.info/rusagres.txt

russiawarukraine
