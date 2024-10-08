'OFFENSIVE': White House called out for 'very telling' response to hurricane aid questioning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Brewer, chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation, responds to the narrative that the Department of Homeland Security lacks funding for hurricane season and how Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton.
