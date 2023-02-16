© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.15 In the face of the tech sanctions by the West, Huawei and other CCP-owned high-tech companies will all disappear. The US only needs to stop supporting the CCP with technology and finance, and we will win the fight to take down the CCP.
面对西方科技的围追堵截，中共华为等高科技业都会将消失。美国只要停止与中共勾兑，停止对中共国的科技和金融的支持，那我们灭共就赢了。