James Madison vs the Pistol Brace Rule

States and individuals can stop the new pistol brace rule - without waiting for the federal government to magically do something it never does - limit its own power. It’s going to take hard work – and good strategy. The latter, we’ve got from the “father of the Constitution” – who gave us a four-step blueprint.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 16, 2023