'THEY'RE NOT SAFE AND THEY'RE NOT EFFECTIVE!' 💉😷☠⚰ NEWSAUSTRALIA MAINSTREAM TV 📆 JUNE 30, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spotless on Covid @7NewsAustralia tonight. Please give a standing ovation to the man who yelled out, "they're not safe and they're not effective" on mainstream TV. Dam broken in Aus, despite the Pfizer reps on the panel.
https://x.com/unmasking_media/status/1807385261577531439
Source: https://odysee.com/@TheAgeofAquariusPI4PSI2:1/safeandeffective2:1
Thumbnail: https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/best-pfizer-memes-2021
https://www.reddit.com/r/kotakuinaction2/comments/14378g0/safe_and_effective/
"they're not safe and they're not effective" on mainstream TV, NewsAustralia tonight, June 30, 2024