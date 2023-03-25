EUROPA The Last Battle Part 2 -- The Bad War -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

In January 1919, the victors of WWI met at The Paris Peace Conference to financially crush Germany and determine the new borders of the defeated nation. Germany was not invited and would not have any say in the final decisions as the Globalists ripped Germany to pieces.

Georg Lukacs and the other Cultural Marxists believed that for a new Communist culture to emerge, the existing European culture had to be destroyed. There is no other way to get control of a society with strong moral values than to weaken those values. He said:

“I saw the revolutionary destruction of society as the one and only solution to the cultural contradictions of the epoch.... Such a worldwide overturning of values cannot take place without the annihilation of the old values and the creation of new ones by the revolutionaries.”

Brock Chisholm, former director of the World Health Organization (OMS), said:

“To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men, their individualism, loyalty to family traditions, national patriotism and religious dogmas.”

Prof. MacDonald, expert in Jewish Group-evolutionary thinking said: “The ideology that ethnocentrism was a form of psychopathology was promulgated by a group that over its long history had arguably been the most ethnocentric group among all the cultures of the world.”

“The decay of moral values in all areas of life—the period of deepest German degradation—coincided exactly with the height of Jewish power in Germany.”

—Dr Friederich Karl Wiehe, Germany and the Jewish Question.

ALL SOUNDS TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT, does it not..?

