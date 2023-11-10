P.2 EK ‘Appleseed’ Lippenmeyer’s RANDOM SPREAD of CAROB SEEDS have GROWN IN THE WILDERNESS! Perth MVI_5994

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5e6e5bfd-0c59-4c7d-a260-1d52e50bd11a
I was elated to discover that my random spreading of hundreds and hundreds of carob seeds along the John George Walk Trail up to a decade ago, and over perhaps 3 or 4 years, finally has borne fruit. I had given up on any of them ever germinating, let alone growing, and some of them have. I just don’t want some eco-purist deciding that they must be removed, due to being non-natives. They are an invaluable food source. Wilderness food is crucial for the feeding of people in tough times. We need to encourage wild food, and learn which foods are edible, from weeds to shrubs, fruits, and trees.