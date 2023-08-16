🤣 Mike Davis describes his kill switch & 3 week Reign of Terror when PDJT is back in the WH 🤣

Mike Davis on the Megyn Kelly Show:

When Trump is back in the White House, and I'm his acting Attorney General, for my 3-week reign of terror, I'll be indicting all of these Democrats and fire a ton of people.

But I'll spare @aronberg the one democrat I like. 🤣

And then I'll come back on @MegynKellyShow and laugh about it.





