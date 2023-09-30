NWO: Fast-tracking Agenda 2030 & FEMA activating graphene oxide in vaccinated people

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to SGT Report



Sean from SGT Report interviews Todd Callender and Dr. Elizabeth Vliet on recent red alert warnings that may occur in the month of October in the United States, the second beast in Revelation 13:11-16.



One of these events may include a FEMA emergency broadcast system test on October 4, 2023 that will send a signal to cell phones in order to activate nanoparticles such as graphene oxide that have been introduced into people’s bodies through the COVID-19 vaccines!



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington