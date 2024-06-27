Graham and John speak with Brad Hill the owner of the Cally Hotel...

Tonight on Club Grubbery.





The man behind the bar sees what's happening.

Brad Hill, the owner of The Cally Hotel in Singleton shares the man behind the bars' perspective of the last couple of years.

Since we filmed the interview, Brad had a visit from a regular he had not seen for a while.

The guy appears zombie like and somewhat not present. In conversation the man revealed that he had 5 covid shots. The man has since suffered a massive heart attack. His current condition at this time is unknown.

You just couldn't make this stuff up.





God bless.





Hoody and Johnny.