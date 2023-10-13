© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fraud Exposed! Patrick Byrne, Tina Peters, Silk & Gene Ho! B2T Show oct 12, 2023
Pain, Allergy Relief, Weight Loss and More! Experience the Quantum Effect:
https://qestrong.com
All natural with no drugs or side effects.
Coupon Code: B2T
Help Mike Lindell fight!
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off)
Show the Cancel Culture They Won't Win!
Become a B2T Ministries Partner!
Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:
https://blessed2teach.com/donations
Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:
https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/
Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order
PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
In stock and shipping quickly!
Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth
https://cupahealth.myshopify.com
20% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T
Move off of Cabal Insurance to Share Healthcare
https://sharehealthcare.com/rickb2t Referral Code: RickB2T
Use the Christian system and providers you want!
Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Free consultation at 720.605.3900!
Become an Impactor! Name your price here:
https://blessed2teach.com/impactor
Prepare for the Great Exodus and Great Harvest.
Backstage is Now Free!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.
Written Prayer Request Wall
https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/
Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Join us 6 days a week!
Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/
Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!
God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!
Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.
Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:
http://b2tneighborhood.com/.../prayer-support-zoom-active/
#TruthNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#B2TNeighborhood