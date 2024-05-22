© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Foci of escalation in Africa, May 20-21
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«While Russian guys and boys are here repelling attacks, looking for gangs, patrolling the border, the authorities of the Central African Republic are making agreements with everyone, with anyone, but not with Russia. And Russia is proposing some stillborn projects»