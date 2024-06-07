BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ONLY ONE GOOD COP IN CANADA REST CORRUPT IGNORANT COWARDS
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2347 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
292 views • 11 months ago

Thursday June 6th 2024 Live Stream

Police are corrupt worldwide but Canada has ONE Good Cop

Canada is being destroyed from within and it is time we take these corrupt people down.

Christopher James again shows the the world the solution and power moving our courts

The BAR is a criminal organization all people wearing ROBES are NOT judges

They are people acting for service corporations involved in constructive fraud

Covid 19 was a lie.... the world must simply learn/know this...

The solution has been shown to the world once again...

The clock is ticking do all you can to bring said truths into the light.

God Bless and God Speed

Christopher


To support your health like never before and Christopher James

purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


For Canadians The Corrupt People at Health Canada have trespassed blocking MasterPeace into country.

So just find a friend in another country like USA and use their address and then have them courier avoid Health Canada Corruption.

We are NOT going to tolerate these maggots who have NO jurisdiction PERIOD.

We will show the world how we hold these repugnant corrupt people accountable and see Health Canada Liquidated


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
corruptionmilitaryvaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudtrudeaurespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy