❗️Chechen General Apti Alaudinov response to the failed Ukrainian attack on the Kursk border.

Zelensky sent Ukrainian citizens "into the meat grinder in Kursk" in order to "quietly" extend the mobilization for another three months, Maria Zakharova stated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a new law extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine until the 9th November.

Totally nothing to do with needing even more men (and probably women) for the PR stunt up in Kursk...

Full statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense on the situation in the Kursk region

During the night, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, together with the border guards of the FSB of Russia, continued to destroy the armed formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of the Kursk region directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border.



Through air strikes, missile forces, artillery fire, and active actions by border protection units, the troops in the Kursk direction prevented the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.



The reserves of the enemy were defeated in the areas of Basovka, Zhuravka, Yunakovka, Belovody, Kiyanitsa, Korchakovka, Novaya Sech, Pavlovka, and Gorodishche in the Sumy region.



The enemy's losses in a day of combat amounted to up to 260 militants and 50 pieces of armored equipment, including seven tanks, eight armored personnel carriers, three infantry fighting vehicles, 31 combat armored vehicles (including 12 "Kozak" vehicles and two "Stryker" vehicles), one engineering clearing vehicle, and six cars.



Two self-propelled firing installations of the "Buk M1" anti-aircraft missile system, a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, and an electronic warfare station were also destroyed.

The operation to destroy the AFU formations continues.

