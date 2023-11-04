BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jordan Refuses To Take Palestinian Muslim Refuges Into Their Country - Israel And Egypt Want Them Sent to Canada
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
83 views • 11/04/2023

The hypocrisy of the planet no longer has the ability to amaze me. It's what I've come to expect. Left-wing libtards all over the Western world have no idea about how bad geopolitics are right now. The Israelis and the Palestinians have never gotten along and they never will. They're killing each other which they've always done and they always will.

The media funded by George Soros and others like him have convinced billions of people around the world that they have to take a side in this ridiculous Skirmish and I'm reminding you that you don't.

Saudi Arabia and now Jordan are refusing to take in any Palestinian Muslims as refugees into their countries. Egypt and Israel announced that they are going to relocate between 2.2 and 2.5 million Palestinians to Europe and Canada. Naturally European leaders and Jihadi Justin Trudeau will agree to these terms. You can expect nothing but violence for the next 20 years, and congratulations Canada!

www.FreedomReport.ca

#islam #islamophobia #muslim #muslims #israel #palestine #middleeast #sharia #sharialaw #immigration #jordan #saudiarabia

