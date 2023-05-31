THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Wednesday 5/31/23 • SIMON, News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
McCarthy Caves in Debt Deal Despite Holding All The CardsIncreased federal spending will only lower the standard of living for all Americans as the value of the US dollar further erodes
Tune in as we discuss what's going on behind the scenes!
SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!
*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***
• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3
• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com