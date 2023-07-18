Rep. Fallon: "The Burisma CEO said he gave Hunter Biden $5MIL/Joe Biden $5MIL & has audio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the Post Millennial on twitter:
Rep. Pat Fallon: "The Burisma CEO said that he gave Hunter Biden $5 million, and Joe Biden $5 million. He says he has records, and he also has audio recordings. If we get ahold of those, you're talking about the largest political scandal in American history."
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1681394653952606221?s=20