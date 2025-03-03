Starmer: 4-step plan to prolong the meat grinder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Starmer unveils 4-step plan to prolong Ukraine meat grinder
1. Provide Ukraine with military aid and increase economic pressure on Russia,
2. Guarantee 'sovereignty and security' for Ukraine,
3. In case of a peace deal, the UK will boost Kiev's defenses,
4. Create a coalition to 'defend a Ukrainian deal'
Commentators rushed to offer a better plan that includes picking up a pen and writing a letter to Trump begging for help.
Adding today:
❗️ White House tells State Dept., Treasury to draft list of Russia sanctions for possible easing – reports