Starmer: 4-step plan to prolong the meat grinder

Starmer unveils 4-step plan to prolong Ukraine meat grinder

1. Provide Ukraine with military aid and increase economic pressure on Russia,

2. Guarantee 'sovereignty and security' for Ukraine,

3. In case of a peace deal, the UK will boost Kiev's defenses,

4. Create a coalition to 'defend a Ukrainian deal'

Commentators rushed to offer a better plan that includes picking up a pen and writing a letter to Trump begging for help.

Adding today:

❗️ White House tells State Dept., Treasury to draft list of Russia sanctions for possible easing – reports