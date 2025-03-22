2025-3-22 some will gnash their teeth, and some will be grateful to hear this...

Eze 44:15 But the priests the Levites, the sons of Zadok, that kept the charge of MY sanctuary when the children of Israel went astray from ME, they shall come near to ME to minister unto ME, and they shall stand before ME to offer unto ME the fat and the blood, saith Yahuah.

Eze 44:16 They shall enter into my sanctuary, and they shall come near to MY table, to minister unto ME, and they shall keep MY charge.

Eze 44:23 And they shall teach MY people the difference between the holy and profane, and cause them to discern between the unclean and the clean.

Eze 44:24 And in controversy they shall stand in judgment; and they shall judge it according to MY judgments: and they shall keep MY laws and MY statutes in all mine assemblies (MY appointed times that you shall come and appear before ME); and they shall hallow MY sabbaths.





Jer 1:10 See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant. (to cut down the religions, and the ways of your forefathers, and the heart and spirit in man; and build and to plant the way of the Lord in this people's heart! that they also may come out to know ME!)

Jer 1:11 Moreover the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, "Yeremiah, what seest thou?"? And I said, "I see a rod of an almond tree."!

Jer 1:12 Then said the Lord unto me, "Thou hast well seen! for I will hasten MY word to perform it!"!

Jer 1:13 And the word of the Lord came unto me the second time, saying, "What seest thou?"? And I said, "I see a seething pot, and the face thereof is toward the north.".

Jer 1:14 Then the Lord said unto me, "Out of the north, an evil shall break forth upon all the inhabitants of the land.

Jer 1:15 For, lo, I will call all the families of the kingdoms of the north, saith Yahuah; and they shall come, and they shall set every one his throne at the entering of the gates...

Jer 1:16 And I will utter MY judgments against them touching all their wickedness, who have forsaken ME, and have burned incense unto other gods, and worshipped the works of their own hands.

Jer 1:17 Thou therefore gird up thy loins, and arise, and speak unto them all that I command thee: be not dismayed at their faces..."...





Mic 3:8 But, truly, I am full of power by the spirit of the Lord, and of judgment, and of might, to declare unto Jacob his transgression, and to Israel his sin.





"You shall no longer build houses, but you will build the hearts of MY people.".

And, "You shall be set apart unto ME. And, you shall have a wife, and she will be set apart, a family set apart unto ME. And, I will give you a son, and he will be a man of peace.".

IF..........

"See now? how I have spoken peace and promise and blessing unto you? and that I restore unto you that which the locust and the cankerworm hath devoured? And the life that you laid upon the altar unto ME, when you came out of babylon to sojourn in your soul to search after MY promise... Have I not made it so? according as how you have believed in ME? Speak to this people, tell them, be a light unto them that they may come; stand thou in the gap for them, one foot in the Yareden (the jordan), holding the rock of promise, for the people of promise, that they may come and inherit their promise, and peace, that they may also enter into sabbath with ME! Cause them to hear it! tear down their religion! and beckon them to come! do it at all cost! be thou faithful to ME! and I will cause all MY words to come to pass, I will cause your judgment to come forth as the noon day! in your days, in your eyes, you will see it! I will take this people away! and I will establish you! as I have said. Who cares if they don't believe, be thou faithful unto ME! and I will give thee the crown of life! for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it! make ME your prized possession! and seek MY kingdom with all your heart and soul and strength! be it unto you as you have believed.". "Yes, Father, thank You Father, bless You Father!". And, "It is so! every one of Your words Father, they have come, are coming, and will come to pass! thank You Father that I can even see and experience the smallest part of them with You! praise You!"!







