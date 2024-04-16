BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CROCUS BLOODBATH TERROR ATTACK - DIRECTLY CONNECTED TO UKRAINIAN NATIONALISTS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
45 views • 04/16/2024

☠️ CROCUS BLOODBATH TERRORISTS  DIRECTLY CONNECTED TO UKRAINIAN NATIONALISTS -

Russia's top security official Patrushev (speaking above) confirms investigation ongoing and case strengthening with evidence proving Ukraine's bloody direct role in the massacre, promises perpetrators and organizers will suffer well-deserved punishment, no matter where they hide.

He also warns that Ukraine's neo-Nazis intensified sabotage and terrorism  on Russian soil.

In North-West of Russia, 19 terrorist attacks occurred over the year, another 27 such crimes were prevented

Having failed to achieve success on battlefield, the criminal Kiev regime, with support of Anglo-Saxons and their henchmen, and with their direct coordination, deliberately commits sabotage against civilians - Patrushev.

@IntelRepublic

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
