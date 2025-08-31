The Gospel According to Matthew - The Ministry of Jesus Begins - NLT

The Gospel of Matthew - Chapter 4:12-25

When Jesus heard that John had been arrested, he left Judea and returned to Galilee. [13] He went first to Nazareth, then left there and moved to Capernaum, beside the Sea of Galilee, in the region of Zebulun and Naphtali. [14] This fulfilled what God said through the prophet Isaiah: [15] "In the land of Zebulun and of Naphtali, beside the sea, beyond the Jordan River, in Galilee where so many Gentiles live, [16] the people who sat in darkness have seen a great light. And for those who lived in the land where death casts its shadow, a light has shined." [17] From then on Jesus began to preach, "Repent of your sins and turn to God, for the Kingdom of Heaven is near." [18] One day as Jesus was walking along the shore of the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers-Simon, also called Peter, and Andrew-throwing a net into the water, for they fished for a living. [19] Jesus called out to them, "Come, follow me, and I will show you how to fish for people!" [20] And they left their nets at once and followed him. [21] A little farther up the shore he saw two other brothers, James and John, sitting in a boat with their father, Zebedee, repairing their nets. And he called them to come, too. [22] They immediately followed him, leaving the boat and their father behind. [23] Jesus traveled throughout the region of Galilee, teaching in the synagogues and announcing the Good News about the Kingdom. And he healed every kind of disease and illness. [24] News about him spread as far as Syria, and people soon began bringing to him all who were sick. And whatever their sickness or disease, or if they were demon possessed or epileptic or paralyzed-he healed them all. [25] Large crowds followed him wherever he went-people from Galilee, the Ten Towns, Jerusalem, from all over Judea, and from east of the Jordan River.

