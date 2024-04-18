Mental Health Matters: Unpacking the Brain's Mysteries with Dr. Joel Wallach - DWD 4/17/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Wallach will discuss brain health and the nutrients required to support brain health. He will also discuss the foods to avoid and the other concerns that can cause our brains damage.
Just some of Dr. Wallach’s recognition over his magnificent career is the Thesis of his NIH study is held in the Smithsonian Museum as a national treasure to America. The Klaus Schwartz award for research in the use of Selenium in the diseases of Cystic Fibrosis, Muscular Dystrophy and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Dr. Wallach mentions that America rates 47th in health in the world when America has the best health care system available to the population.
Dr. Wallach answered questions on;
A Cat with Liver problems.
An enlarged Heart.
Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
Arthritis in the legs.
Skin Tags.
