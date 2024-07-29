Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week July 22 - 28, 2024

▪️Last week, Russian troops continued to launch strikes on enemy facilities in rear areas. In Izmail, a massive drone raid damaged a ship repair facility, an oil depot and a seaport.

▪️Northwest of Zhytomyr, Russian drones attacked a local oil depot. After several precision hits, a fire broke out at the facility, which was extinguished overnight.

▪️Missile attacks on enemy industrial facilities proceeded. An armored vehicle parking lot on the territory of the Kharkiv Armored Plant and one of the shops of the Lozova Forging-Mechanical Plant were hit.

▪️The enemy conducted combined raids on Crimea several times, using both missiles and UAVs with uncrewed boats. During the repulsion of one of the AFU attacks, air base in Saki was hit.

▪️In the Krasnodar region, an enemy hit the Slavyanin ferry vessel in the port Kavkaz with anti-ship missiles. There were casualties among the crew. In Tuapse, while repelling a drone raid on the local oil refinery, one of the UAVs detonated on the territory of the facility.

▪️Another group of AFU drones was sent to the Morozovsk Air Base in Rostov region. Nearly fifty UAVs were shot down on approach, but a few survivors managed to hit a fuel depot near the runway.

▪️For the first time in a long time, Ukrainian units attempted to attack facilities deep behind Russia's lines with drones. Several drones were shot down in Ryazan and Engels, and the target of the raid was probably military airfields located in the cities.

▪️The situation in the North Ukrainian direction remains tense. Russian air defenses repelled several AFU raids, intercepting more than 20 drones in the Bryansk region.

