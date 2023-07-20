WAKE UP 9/11 - "DIRECTIONS" The Explosions in TOWER 2, July 18 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I talk about the nose out situation from Chopper 5, but also about the NAPALM EJECTION in the close up of the Gideon Naudet shot, and several other shots, and then close in and slow down the frames to give you a good picture that there are distinct explosions going to the East and going to the North.